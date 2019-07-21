2-car collision at SF intersection, 2 pedestrians in life-threatening conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two pedestrians are in life-threatening conditions following a two-car collision at a San Francisco intersection Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the intersection of O’Farrell and Taylor Street.

The first vehicle, a Tesla, was going 45 mph in a 25 mph zone northbound on Taylor Street, according to authorities.

The Tesla reportedly ran a red light at the intersection when the second vehicle, a Mini Cooper, struck the Tesla.

The collision caused the Tesla to spin and hit the two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The drivers of the two vehicles are reportedly not injured, and are cooperating with police.

No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more details.