SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people, including two children, were rescued from the water at Ocean Beach in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Ocean Beach near the Santiago stairwell.

Two children and one adult were rescued by ocean patrol rescue swimmers after almost drowning.

Officials say all survivors were evaluated by paramedics and will be O.K.

3 PEOPLE RESCUED BY @GGNRANPSAlerts OCEAN PATROL — #SFFD PARAMEDICS EVALUATING ALL VICTIMS AT THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/mWsvai9TkZ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 12, 2021

No other details were released.