(BCN) — Two children died after falling into a pool and a third was rescued on Monday morning at a day care center located in a South San Jose home, police said. Authorities were called about 9:05 a.m. for a welfare check at the home in the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive, where several children reportedly fell into a pool.

Emergency medical crews were called, and three children were taken to hospitals in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, two were pronounced dead at the hospitals. The third’s status was later updated to non-life threatening, police said.

Per county protocol for all child deaths, the San Jose police homicide unit and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the deaths. No other information was released about the incident.

