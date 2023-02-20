Two people are dead, and three others were injured after their vehicle was struck by a Metro Blue Line train in the area of Central-Alameda on Monday, officials announced.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, located at 1629 E. 24th St., they found a total of five people inside the vehicle. Two of the victims were trapped inside.

“Both patients were quickly extricated, but sadly, one was beyond medical help,” authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news release.

A second passenger who was in grave condition also died at the scene.

The three other victims were taken to the hospital in “fair-to-moderate” condition, officials said.

Arial footage from Sky5 showed a large scene on the tracks where the accident occurred.

First responders on the scene of a train and vehicle collision in Central-Alameda on Feb. 20, 2023 (KTLA)

“Approximately 125 passengers have now exited the train, without medical complaint,” LAFD said. “Two train operators have also disembarked. One is being evaluated as a precaution.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.