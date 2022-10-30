SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter.

On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. One victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital and the second victim has been stabilized, police said.

The second shooting incident occurred early Sunday morning around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Madera Avenue. The man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Both deaths for the separate shooting incidents marks the City of San Jose’s 31st and 32nd homicides of the year.

A double stabbing occurred around 1:17 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South First Street. Two men were transported to local hospitals with one in critical condition and the other in stabilized condition, according to SJPD.