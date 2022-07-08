STOCKTON (BCN) — Two people died in separate early morning shootings in Stockton on Friday, according to police. The first shooting was reported at 12:31 a.m. in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane, a location near Holiday Park.

A 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said. His name has not been released. The second shooting was reported at 1:33 a.m. in the area of Lindsay and Union streets, a location near Constitution Park.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and he has not been identified, according to police. No arrest has been made in connection with either fatal shooting and no suspect information was immediately available from Stockton police.

