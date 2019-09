PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit just off the Oregon coast on Thursday morning at around 8 a.m.

The earthquake was about 7 miles deep, 183 miles west of Coos Bay.

USGS also reported another earthquake that occurred just before at 7:25 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.7.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.

