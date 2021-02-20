2 first responders struck in drive-by shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two first responders were struck in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Antioch, according to Contra Costa County Fire officials.

A firefighter and an American Medical Responder (AMR) were at a medical emergency near Auto Center Drive and Sycamore Drive around 9 p.m. when the drive-by occurred and gunfire struck the two.

The firefighter was shot in the foot and the EMR was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.