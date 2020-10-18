2 French bulldog puppies stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two French bulldog puppies were reported stolen in San Francisco on Saturday.

Doug Roenicke says someone broke into his house and stole the puppies sometime between 11:00 am and 4:30 pm. The suspect allegedly crawled through Doug’s kitchen window and left behind a meth pipe and shirt.

Both dogs are only 10 weeks old. They are microchipped.



These puppies were last seen in the 711 at Noe & 18th at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

If you have any information contact 911.

