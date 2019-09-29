2 injured in San Mateo officer-involved shooting

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Two people were shot and injured by San Mateo police following a chase Saturday night.

Police say they believed to have spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Hillsdale Shopping Center around 5 p.m.

The Chevrolet pulled out of the parking lot.

Officers tried to pull the car over but instead, the car fled and led police on a chase.

The people in the Chevy were seen throwing credit cards out the window, according to police.

After hitting a car on East Hillside Boulevard, the car turned into a cul-de-sac where officers approached the car.

The car began driving toward police when the officers opened fire on the two men inside the car.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

Three separate investigations have been launched to look into the shooting.