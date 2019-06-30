2 killed, 5 injured in Orinda wrong-way crash

ORINDA (KRON) – Two people are dead and 5 injured following a wrong-way crash on Highway 24 in Orinda.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday near Wilder Road and Fish Ranch Road on westbound Highway 24.

According to CHP, the 35-year-old driver of a Saturn and his male passenger were headed in the wrong way of Highway 24, going eastbound in the westbound lanes between Fish Ranch Road and Wilder Road.

At the same time, officials said the driver of the Toyota – a 25-year-old Daly City man – was driving in the westbound direction on Highway 24 with four male passengers when it collided with the Saturn head-on.

A male passenger in the Saturn died on scene.

The driver of the Saturn was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota plus all four male passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of major injuries.

According to CHP, alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor with the driver from the Saturn.

The driver of the Toyota is not suspected of alcohol or drugs, according to officials.

Lanes on westbound Highway 24 were closed for about three hours.

All lanes have since re-opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP at 925-646-4980.