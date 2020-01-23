2 men indicted by federal grand jury on charges related to making, selling meth & fentanyl in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A federal grand jury in Fresno returned a three-count indictment against two Central Valley men Thursday for conspiring to distribute over 160 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 300 fentanyl pills in Tulare County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents say Saul Giovanni Solis Ontiveros, 24, of Pixley, and Eduardo Garcia, 20, of McFarland, were pulled over in a routine traffic stop in Pixley.

Officers saw two buckets with a white crystalline substance on the rim of the lids through the rear windows of the car, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said.

A further search of the car and two residences netted:

160 pounds of meth

Over 200 pounds of liquid meth

About 300 pills containing fentanyl

Officers found an active meth conversion lab in both residences, Scott added.

Ontiveros and Garcia were charged on the following counts:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute meth

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

If convicted, Ontiveros and Garcia could face 10 years to life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The case is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Tulare County County Sheriff’s Office with help from the California Department of Justice.