EMERYVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting reported early Friday morning in Emeryville, and investigators have identified a person of interest they are seeking in the case, police said. Officers responded at 12:03 a.m. to reports of a shooting at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St.

The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police. Jalin Buck, 23, of Fairfield, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting and Emeryville police are seeking him for questioning.

Anyone with information about the case or Buck’s whereabouts is asked to call Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700.

