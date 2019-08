OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating after two men were shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 61st Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police have not said whether they’re searching for any possible suspects.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

This is developing, check back for updates.