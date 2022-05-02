(BCN) — Two motorcycle riders were critically injured Sunday afternoon near Point Reyes Lighthouse in Marin County, according to a 5:30 p.m. tweet from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations. Helicopter crews from the CHP and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, along with other emergency responders from the Marin County Fire Department, Inverness Volunteer Fire Department and the Marin CHP office.

The helicopter crews transported each rider to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. Marin CHP officers are conducting an investigation into the incident.

