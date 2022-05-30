(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol has had a busy Memorial Day. After responding to a fatal crash on Highway 160 Sunday night, the CHP Golden Gate Division Air operations rescued two bikers on Monday.

In a Facebook post, CHP stated that the first rescue involved members of both CHP and Napa County Fire Department being dispatched to help out an injured mountain biker in Skyline Wilderness Park. Skyline Park is located in Napa, a little over a mile off of Highway 221. CHP and NCFD were able to locate the mountain biker and transport them down to the trailhead for an ambulance.

The work didn’t stop there. CHP then responded with Con Fire and San Ramon Valley Fire to support an injured mountain biker who had been ejected off a trail on Mount Diablo, near Walnut Creek. CHP arrived first on scene and assisted the rider until firefighters arrived.