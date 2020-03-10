Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Santa Clara County bringing total to 45

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Santa Clara County on Tuesday, according to the Public Health Department.

This brings the confirmed cases in the county to 45.

No details on the patients have been released at this time.

Health officials say they expect the number to continue to increase and ask the community to follow health recommendations.

Latest posts on the coronavirus:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News