2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Santa Clara County bringing total to 45

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Santa Clara County on Tuesday, according to the Public Health Department.
This brings the confirmed cases in the county to 45.
No details on the patients have been released at this time.
Health officials say they expect the number to continue to increase and ask the community to follow health recommendations.
