2 new murders put Vallejo on track to be worst murder year in city’s history

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating two new murders that occurred overnight on Wednesday into early Thursday, according to the Vallejo Police Officers’ Association.

The total number of murders in the city of Vallejo stands at 21, putting the city on track to become the worst murder year in the city’s history.

In 1994, 30 murders were reported in Vallejo — the highest ever in the city.

On Sept. 2, around 8:18 p.m., Vallejo police officers responded to the area of 201 Maine St. after hearing shots coming from the area.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk near Main Street and Sacramento Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Long at 707-648-4514 or Detective Caitham at 707-648-4280.

A few hours later, On Sept. 3 around 12:10 a.m., Vallejo police officers responded to the area of Adele and Vanessa Street following multiple calls of gunshots and a collision.

Officers located several casings near 180 Adele when they arrived to the shooting scene. A local hospital reported that a Black male suffering from at least one gunshot wound had arrived.

He was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

Vallejo police detectives and crime scene personnel responded and took over the investigation.

The victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification by the Solano County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Long at 707-648-4514 or Detective Caitham at 707-648-4280.

Last month, the Vallejo police union said that citizens are endangered by the city’s failure to hire police. Specifically, they said there are not enough cops to cover all beats on a regular basis.

The POA says, for ten years the city has had open positions and because the force is consistently shorthanded “there are generally no more than six officers on the street at any given time in a city of over 120-thousand.”

This puts Vallejo well below cities like Oakland and Richmond and the shortage forces officers to work overtime which causes fatigue and “adversely impacts citizen safety.”

Vallejo police says recruiting and hiring is a top priority of the new chief.

As of Aug 31, 105 of the 122 funded positions were currently filled while 13 candidates were being reviewed. The city has also received a federal grant meaning they now have funding for eight additional officers.

They’ve also reached out to the CHP asking for eight officers to help with patrols.

