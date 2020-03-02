2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people in the Tampa Bay area have been tested “presumptively positive’ for coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.

Click here for KRON4’s continuing coronavirus coverage

The executive order issued from Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday said the two individuals include a Manatee County resident and a Hillsborough County resident.

To ensure the virus remains controlled and that residents and visitors in Florida remain safe, DeSantis has issued a public health emergency in the state following the two discoveries.

8 On Your Side is working to gather more information on both cases.

The news of these cases comes shortly after Washington state health officials announce the second US death from coronavirus.

DeSantis will be holding a press conference in Tampa Monday morning at the Florida Department of Health Tampa Branch Laboratory.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines: