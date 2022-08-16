STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two separate residences, including one with a 3-year-old child present, were struck by gunfire overnight in Stockton, police said Tuesday.

Police received reports shortly before midnight that a home had been shot at in the 6400 block of West Lane in the city’s Valley Oak District. A man and woman, ages 46, were inside the residence when it was fired at, but no injuries were reported.

At 4:03 a.m., a 32-year-old woman and a 3-year-old baby were inside their home in the 8100 block of Mariners Drive when it was struck by gunfire. Police said two cars were also fired at, but no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made in connection with either shooting.

