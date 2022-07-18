(KRON) — San Jose police announced Monday that arrests have been made in two of the city’s recent homicides. Manuel Gutierrez, 20, of San Jose, has been arrested for the 22nd homicide to take place in the city in 2022. Saunray Winchester, 40, also of San Jose, has been arrested for the 21st homicide in the city this year.

Arrest made in San Jose homicide #21

In the case of Winchester, officers responded to the 100 block of South Market Street on July 12 on a report of a woman being physically assaulted. When officers arrived, they found an adult female victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim, a homeless woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Winchester, who was also known to be homeless and to frequent the downtown area, was located while in the area of Santa Clara and Market streets, according to a release from SJPD. He was taken into custody without incident on July 15 and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Suspect in-custody, Saunray Winchester (SJPD)

Arrest made in San Jose homicide #22

In Gutierrez’s case, officers responded to reports of a person being shot near the 2100 block of Monterey Road on July 15. Officers arrived to find an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department.

Patrol and Homicide officers conducted a thorough investigation and identified Gutierrez as the primary suspect. Gutierrez was detained and arrested at the scene. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on July 15. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s office after the identity is confirmed and the victim’s next of kin are notified.

Suspect in-custody Manuel Gutierrez

Suspect sought in San Jose homicide #23

Another homicide, the city’s 23rd of the year, took place on Sunday, July 17 when officers responded to the 1700 block of Story Road on a report of a large fight. An adult male victim suffering from a life-threatening injury was found at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not identified any potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo or Detective Harrington of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.