2 suspects arrested after involvement in Petaluma, San Rafael thefts

PETALUMA (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Saturday following their involvement in retail robberies in Petaluma, according to officials.

Petaluma police arrived to the Petaluma Kmart after a shoplifting incident was reported.

Officers were able to stop the suspects’ car right out of the parking lot.

The two men have been identified as Jesocimo Rilles and Pao Saechao.

The stolen items were recovered.

Riles was reportedly positively identified as the one responsible for the theft.

After searching through the car, officials found a brand-new generator which was allegedly stolen from the San Rafael Home Depot just moments before.

Methamphetamine and paraphernalia were also found in the car, according to authorities.

The thefts were reportedly committed by showing random receipts at checkout without paying.

Riles was arrested for burglary while Saechao was arrested for possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia and a knife.

Both suspects were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.