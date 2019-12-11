2 suspects arrested after package thefts in Danville, Walnut Creek

CONCORD (KRON) – Two suspects from Concord were arrested on Monday after residents were notified through their doorbell camera that a theft was taking place.

Police received a call at 2:48 p.m. on Monday on the 200 block of Promenade Lane where residents witnessed the suspects stealing packages from their front porch.

The residents were able to provide authorities with a description of the thieves and getaway vehicle.

Shortly after, the officers were able to locate the suspects and obtain multiple packages that had been stolen from Danville and Walnut Creek.

Alejandra Rojas, 25, was arrested for petty theft, conspiracy, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar Panduro, 34, was arrested for grand theft, conspiracy, and three violations of his felony probation.

The suspects have been booked at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Danville Police Chief Allan Shields credits the residents who reported the crime and acted quickly. By providing detailed information to the department, officers were able to move fast.

Chief Shields adds, “This is a great example of how having doorbell cameras, and taking other safety precautions can help prevent crimes, or help catch the criminals after the fact. This is yet another instance showing how the partnership between the police and the community helps keep the Town of Danville safe.”

