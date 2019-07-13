Live Now
2 suspects cause commotion in Alameda Safeway, throw firecracker in refrigerator

ALAMEDA (KRON) — The Alameda Police Department is looking for two individuals responsible for the disturbance at the Southshore Safeway Thursday afternoon.

The first suspect threw a firecracker into the refrigerated beer section while the second suspect fled with a cart full of groceries.

The first suspect is a while man between 25 and 32 years old with short hair. He is 6-foot and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the words “Snap On” written in red lettering, blue jeans and black sunglasses on his head.

The second suspect is a white female with bright red hair and a neon yellow hair clip between the ages of 25 and 35 years old. She is 5-foot-5-inches and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray and black hoodie, light blue jeans and white shoes.

The two were driving a silver, compact SUV.

According to authorities, Safeway was forced to shutdown for several hours.

Officials ask that you contact Officer Lorensen or Detective DiGiusto at (510) 337-8340 if you can identify either suspect.

