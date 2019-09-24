2 women arrested for stealing elderly woman’s wallet at Walnut Creek Safeway

(KRON) – Stockton police arrested two women caught on camera stealing an elderly woman’s wallet from her purse at a Walnut Creek supermarket.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Martavia Lattrice Blount and 22-year old Keisha Moore.

Surveillance footage that showed the two women stealing the wallet went viral.

A number of KRON4 viewers recognized the suspects which helped police locate them.

According to Moore’s Facebook page, she was released on bail. Blount remains in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail.

KRON4 learned that Blount was on probation at the time of the incident.

No other information of their arrest has been released at this time.