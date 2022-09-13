A 2-year-old boy who was in a minivan when it was stolen from a school parking lot in Buena Park Tuesday morning has been found, police said.

The silver 2017 Toyota Sienna was stolen around 9:30 a.m. from the parking lot of Emery School, located at 8600 Somerset Street, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

The boy’s mother, who has another child at the school, left the minivan running in the parking lot with the toddler inside as she went inside the school to drop something off, police detailed.

As she was coming back out to the parking lot, she saw a man driving off with her minivan.

The boy, Ian Eo, and the vehicle were eventually found, police said in an update.

A person found the minivan that had been dropped off with the child inside at Gilbert and Brookhurst streets in Anaheim and alerted authorities.

The man who stole the vehicle remains at large, police said.