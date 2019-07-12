2-year-old hit by car in Santa Rosa, suspect arrested

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A toddler was hit by a car in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to Santa Rosa Police Officers.

Officers arrived to the front of 800 Coddingtown Center on Range Ave. around 2:40 p.m. where they found a 2-year-old girl unresponsive on the road.

Police said just after 8 p.m. that they arrested a 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident on felony hit-and-run and DUI charges in connection to the collision.

The suspect was identified by police as Hector Cabrales Larios.

They believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Larios has three misdemeanor convictions for DUI as well as a felony conviction, according to police.

The toddler was with an adult prior to running onto the street.

The vehicle struck the child and fled southbound on Range Avenue.

The child was airlifted to an Oakland or San Francisco hospital with major injuries.

Police said late Thursday the child is expected to survive.

