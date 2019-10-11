GREENSBORO, NC (CNN) — On Thursday, police in North Carolina announced a $2,000 reward in the case of an abducted child.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment after she was kidnapped from a Greensboro Park.

Authorities have also released a surveillance image of a woman who is considered a suspect in the case.

Witnesses described her as interacting in a suspicious way with children before leaving with Ahlora.

Police say more than 100 officers have been canvassing the area within a mile radius of the playground where the child was last seen.

Multiple agencies including the FBI are taking part in the investigation.