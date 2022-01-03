2015 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor dies

Angela, left and Aoife Beary, center, of Dublin, Ireland, listen with Vice Consul Kevin Byrne of the Irish Consulate General, right, as state lawmakers in the Assembly Appropriations Committee discuss SB465 in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. The bill would make construction businesses more transparent, after a Berkeley apartment balcony collapsed during Aoife’s 21st birthday party last year, killing six people. (AP Photo/Darcy Costello)

One of the survivors of the 2015 Berkley balcony collapse accident passed away over the weekend.

27-year-old Aoife Beary from Blackrock in south Dublin, was one of seven students who survived a Berkeley balcony accident in 2015.

On June 16, 2015 — Beary and a group of students, many who where in the U.S. on summer working visas, were celebrating her 21st birthday at a party in the Library Gardens apartment block in Berkeley.

Sometime after midnight, as Beary and friends were celebrating, the fifth floor balcony collapsed.

In the end, six people died and left Beary with a serious brain injury.

It is being reported that Beary suffered a stroke last week in Dublin and on Saturday passed away.

Over the weekend, the University College of Dublin published a statement extending its “deepest sympathies to Aoife’s family and friends,” including the U.S. Embassy in Dublin.

The US Embassy in Dublin wishes to extend condolences to the family of Aoife Beary on the news of her tragic and untimely death.



The Embassy plaque dedicated to the Berkeley J1 students quotes James Joyce: “They lived and laughed and loved and left”.https://t.co/aSdsa6GmeW — U.S. Embassy Dublin (@USEmbassyDublin) January 2, 2022

“Aoife dealt with the devastating impact of her accident with great bravery and fortitude,” said former dean of science, professor Joe Carthy.

“She was awarded a BSc in Pharmacology in 2016. She will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.

On Monday, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin also posting on Twitter regarding Beary’s passing, calling her “instrumental in advancing state legislation to make sure such tragedies never happen again.”