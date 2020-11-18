2020 NBA Draft: Where the Warriors stand

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Happy Draft Day, Dub Nation!

With so much unfolding throughout the league in the past couple of days, it’s safe to say anything can go in this year’s NBA Draft.

Ahead of the draft, Chris Paul was traded to the Suns, Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic will join Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and James Harden and Russell Westbrook want out of Houston. What a week.

But the real excitement is just hours away.

Unlike last year’s class, which pretty much revolved around Duke’s Zion Williamson, this year isn’t so clear. The no. 1 spot is truly a mystery — with Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman, Killian Hayes, and more competing for the top.

The Golden State Warriors have three picks: the second overall, the 48th and 51st picks.

Last season, the Warriors faced several challenges — including key players suffering and recovering from injuries.

And after making five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, the Dubs finished with a 15-50 record last season — the worst in the league.

But with the Splash Bros ready to go for next season, the focus is on the future — and President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers has some pretty important decisions to make. But Myers says he doesn’t feel the pressure, at least not yet.

“Somebody gave me good advice. I don’t know who it was. I think somebody that worked with President Obama told me one of his things is never make a decision until you have to. So we’ll make it on Wednesday night when they call our name,” Myers said, according to NBA.com.

NBA draft experts, the media, and Dub Nation have connected Memphis’ James Wiseman with Golden State. The 7-foot-1 center could be a nice addition to the team with his active rebounding and overall athleticism.

But league sources say the Warriors might accept a trade offered by the Chicago Bulls that would send the Bulls their no. 2 overall pick for Wendell Carter Jr. and the fourth pick. If this follows through, Chicago is likely to go with Wiseman.

The 2020 NBA Draft will begin at 5 p.m.

Be sure to following KRON4 News on Twitter for live updates during the draft.