A voter casts his ballot at a vote center in Pantages Theatre during the election day in Hollywood Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(KRON) — It’s election day and voters in the Bay Area and across the country will be heading to the polls to cast their votes on races ranging from local city council to which party controls Congress. In California, voters will decide whether to award Gov. Gavin Newsom with another four years and cast their votes on statewide propositions that could effectively legalize sports gambling in the Golden State.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco residents will decide whether Brooke Jenkins should see out ousted District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s term, or whether to replace her with one of the three other candidates vying for the job. Alameda County voters will also elect a new DA. Residents of Bay Area cities Oakland and San Jose, meanwhile, will head to the polls to chose a new mayor.

Stick with KRON4 for election day updates as we’ll be using this blog to stay on top of the races that matter.

5 a.m. – Contra Costa County reporting low turnout

KRON4’s Sara Stinson is reporting live from the Contra Costa County clerk recorder where staff is busy counting ballots.

Contra Costa county officials say so far voter turnout has been low in the county and statewide.

Seven hundred thousand people are registered to vote in Contra Costa County.

Voters should have received a ballot in the mail and today is the day to cast your ballot, if you haven’t already dropped off your ballot in a drop box or mailed it in.

You can do so today and there are many options. You can drop off your ballot in secure ballot box, drop it off at a local polling center tonight by 8 p.m. and even still mail in your ballot so long as it is postmarked on or before today.

If you’re mailing it from a post office box, be sure the pick up time hasn’t already passed when you’re dropping it off. You can vote in person as well from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.