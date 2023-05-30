(BCN) — A 21-year-old Concord man has been identified as the victim in a fatal collision involving four vehicles early Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau and the California Highway Patrol.

Juan Moreno Alonso’s Ford Mustang first rear-ended a Ford F-350 pickup truck around 3:30 a.m. in the far-left lane on eastbound Highway 580 at First Street. No one was injured in the crash and the driver of the pickup moved the vehicle to the right shoulder, CHP officials said.

But a Chevrolet pickup truck was allegedly traveling over the speed limit in the third lane from the left. The driver looked left to change lanes, switched and saw the Mustang ahead, CHP officials said. The Mustang was disabled in the second lane from the left.

The driver was unable to brake, and the truck crashed into the right front passenger door of the Mustang, according to the CHP. Then the rear of the Chevy was hit by a passing Ford Expedition. Moreno Alonso probably died when the Chevy hit his Mustang, CHP officials said. The driver of the Chevy suffered a broken left knee and broken right ankle. No one else was injured.

All lanes of eastbound Highway 580 were closed until about 5:15 a.m., when one lane opened. All lanes were open again by about 7 a.m.

