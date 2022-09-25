VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning.

At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are taking over the investigation.

There is no suspect. “Senseless gun violence has claimed another life in our Vallejo community, said Vallejo Police Chief Shawny K. Williams. “We must double down on our efforts to stop community violence through adequately resourced intervention strategies. Gun violence is a public health crisis and we must unite as a community and with our federal, state, and county partners to ameliorate this systemic condition in our country. Our deepest condolences are with the family.”

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123 or Det. Bryan Murphy at (707) 648-5430.

This was Vallejo’s 21st homicide of 2022.

