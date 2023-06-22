BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a fiery crash Wednesday morning along I-5 west of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving an SUV and a semi truck happened along northbound Interstate 5 just north of Rowlee Road at around 10:30 a.m.

CHP said two people from San Francisco were traveling in an SUV northbound on I-5 when the driver lost control of the SUV and collided into a semi truck’s trailer in the #2 lane. The driver of the SUV overcorrected, lost control and came to rest along the right shoulder.

The vehicle caught fire following the crash. Garcia said a 21-year-old woman traveling in the SUV died of her injuries at the scene.

Garcia said the passengers in the SUV had fireworks in the rear compartment that caught fire. Firefighters needed to close lanes of I-5 to put out the fire that spread and burned about an acre of grass, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

I-5 fully reopened just before 3 p.m.