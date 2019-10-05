Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

21st vaping death reported in U.S.

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The number of vaping related deaths in the U.S. just hit 21.

Michigan and Pennsylvania reported deaths from lung disease that could be tied to vaping Friday.

It’s the first possible vaping related deaths in both states.

Health officials there are warning residents to immediately stop vaping any illegally purchased products and exercise caution with legal e-cigarettes.

It is not known what is making people sick or if it is limited to illegal products.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting at least 1,080 probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News