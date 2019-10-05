21st vaping death reported in U.S.

(CNN) — The number of vaping related deaths in the U.S. just hit 21.

Michigan and Pennsylvania reported deaths from lung disease that could be tied to vaping Friday.

It’s the first possible vaping related deaths in both states.

Health officials there are warning residents to immediately stop vaping any illegally purchased products and exercise caution with legal e-cigarettes.

It is not known what is making people sick or if it is limited to illegal products.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting at least 1,080 probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes.