SAN JOSE (BCN) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being a prolific thief who stole high-end medical equipment, Go-Karts, electronics, golf clubs and other items and sold them in an online marketplace, San Jose police said Wednesday.

Matthew Freudenblum, a Sunnyvale resident on probation for auto theft and credit card fraud, was identified as a theft suspect following a tip in February, and investigators linked him to two different storage facilities where on April 20 they found the stolen items, which also included several firearms, according to police. On April 28, officers arrested Freudenblum and found additional stolen property and a firearm in his vehicle.

He has been charged with multiple burglaries, thefts and weapons violations, police said. Investigators are working to return the stolen property to its owners and identify other cases possibly linked to Freudenblum.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Potwora at (408) 277-4401 or 3506@sanjoseca.gov.

