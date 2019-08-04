24-year-old Ohio man identified as Dayton mass shooting suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials identified the suspect in the Dayton mass shooting that left nine people and the suspect dead. A senior law enforcement officials says the suspect is a 24-year-old white male named Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

Police shot and killed the suspect, who was wearing body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle during the shooting, in less than a minute.

Bellbrook, Ohio, Police Chief Doug Doherty tells CNN affiliate WKEF that they are serving a search warrant at a home in connection with the overnight shooting in Dayton. WKEF said the FBI is there as well, according to CNN.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street. Twenty-seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The Dayton community will hold a vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings early Sunday.

“God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio,” Trump tweeted.

The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Ohio State Rep. Mike Turner said on Facebook that his daughter and her friend were in the Oregon District when the shooting began and ran home.

“My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both reported of the visible Dayton Police presence before the shooting and the bravery they witnessed as officers ran toward the gun shots. My daughter & friend fled into#OregonDistrict & contacted me at 2am. As they ran home, I followed their progress & prayed for them & our community. Thank you to Dayton Police for their bravery in stopping this evil,” Turner said on Facebook.