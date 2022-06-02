A 28-year-old Salinas man was sentenced this week to two years in state prison after being convicted of driving under the influence for the sixth time since 2015, Monterey County prosecutors said. Ulises Rodriguez Santillan pleaded no contest to felony DUI following a crash reported on the evening of April 16, 2021, when officers responded to a non-injury crash of a vehicle into a parked car on Bellehaven Street in Salinas, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A group of people were at the scene when police arrived but no one identified who had been driving. The officers then found footage from a surveillance camera in the area and were able to identify Santillan as the driver and one of the bystanders at the scene, prosecutors said. His blood-alcohol content was determined to be .26, more than three times the legal limit. Santillan was sentenced on Tuesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

