29 cats fatally mauled by 2 dogs at an Alabama shelter

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Two city officials say an Alabama animal shelter’s outdated equipment allowed two dogs to fatally maul 29 cats.
WTVY-TV reports the dead cats were found Thursday by workers at the Dothan Animal Shelter.
Shelter Director Bill Banks says the dogs forced their way out of a pen. They then pushed hard on a galvanized bar attached to a chain link fence, knocking it out of a clamp which allowed them access to the cats.
Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward says the shelter is outdated and he believes the city should’ve helped upgrade the facility a long time ago.
Mayor Mark Saliba says a new shelter is overdue.
Banks says the dogs arrived at the shelter Wednesday and a decision hasn’t been made on what to do with them.
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:
- I-Team: ‘Storm Area 51’ interests millions, but storming anything is ill-advised
- Santa Clara County opens cooling centers to help deal with heat
- Italy detains 2 American teens in slaying of Rome policeman
- 8 dead, 60 hurt as quakes shake northern Philippine isles
- Driver turns self in after 4 injured in San Francisco crash, police say