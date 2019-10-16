3.4 magnitude earthquake hits east of Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — An earthquake struck near Pleasant Hill Tuesday night.

The magnitude 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area around 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday night’s earthquake follows a 4.5 magnitude earthquake and dozens of aftershocks in the same area Monday night.

Monday’s quake was centered in Pleasant Hill and hit around 10:30 p.m.

The 4.5-magnitude quake was the second of two big quakes – the preceding one a 2.5-magnitude quake centered in around the same area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says weak shaking was felt in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

Scientists say they don’t expect any major structural damage.

According to Berkeley seismologists, the 4.5-quake happened on an unnamed fault near the Concord-Green Valley Fault, but not directly on it.

Keith Knudsen, USGS geologist and deputy director of the agency’s Earthquake Science Center, told the Times that the earthquake had a preliminary depth of about 9 miles underneath the surface, fairly deep for this part of the world.

The quake shook up homes across the East Bay all the way down to the South Bay.

