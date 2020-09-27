3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Milpitas area

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit near Milpitas Sunday afternoon, USGS reported.
The quake was reported about 10km northeast of Milpitas.
Did you feel it?
