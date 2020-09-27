3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Milpitas area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
earthquake generic_153262

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit near Milpitas Sunday afternoon, USGS reported.

The quake was reported about 10km northeast of Milpitas.

Did you feel it?

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News