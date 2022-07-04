RIO VISTA, Calif. (BCN) — Authorities are still searching for three adults who went missing after attempting to save a child in the water near Three Mile Slough Bridge in Rio Vista on Sunday.

California State Parks was notified of a possible triple fatal drowning at approximately 1:25 p.m. at the Brannan Island State Recreation Area, a spokesperson for the agency said. It appears that a child was in distress and five people went to attempt to rescue the juvenile.

The child was recovered safely, but three adults who went in to try and save the juvenile have since been unaccounted for, authorities said.

“Five bystanders entered the water to attempt a rescue, none wearing personal floatation devices,” said the California State Parks spokesperson. “Only two of the bystander rescuers returned to shore with the juvenile, who did not require medical aid.”

State Parks has been working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sacramento and Solano County Sheriff’s departments on the recovery efforts, the Cal Parks spokesperson said. The Coast Guard said that searches were carried out overnight and on Monday.

