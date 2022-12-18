SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for trying to steal gas at a Valero gas station Wednesday, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

At around 11:45 p.m., police arrested James Hodgins, 66, Maurice Hanks, 57, and Kendale Demer, 55, at the Valero gas station on Duane Avenue. The three suspects thwarted security devices and pump electronics to steal large amounts of gasoline for many weeks, police said.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at (408)-730-7110.