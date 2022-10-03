Heriberto prepares tacos in “El Jarocho” stand at Insurgentes Avenue on April 17, 2020 in Mexico City. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews.

In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country.

Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3.

Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria – San Diego

The restaurant, known for its signature birria tacos, has been making the dish since 2005.

Co-owner Jose Fernandez told Yelp that the restaurant’s birria, a perfect blend of slow-stewed beef, California chilis and guajillo, sets them apart from other restaurants.

Customers who do not want birria tacos can also order it as a stew paired with six handmade tortillas.

Yelp reviewers could not get enough of the famous dish.

“This is probably the best birria I’ve ever had! ” one Yelp user said.

2. Taco Nazo – Bellflower (Los Angeles)

Customers have lined up for blocks for the restaurant’s “World Famous Fish Tacos.”

The filet is fried until it’s crispy and golden brown. After that, it’s paired with a warm tortilla and topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and the restaurant’s secret sauce, according to Yelp. A squeeze of lime or a side of Chile Guero, a chili pepper, will lead to an explosion of flavors.

This establishment placed second on the Top 100 list.

“This was the best fish and shrimp tacos that I’ve ever had! This is my new go-to spot in SoCal! ” a Yelp reviewer said.

3. Taqueria Mi Ranchito – Sylmar (Los Angeles)

This food truck, which earned the third spot on the Top 100 list, is known for its carne asada.

Jesus Ledesma, the owner of Taqueria Mi Ranchito, told Yelp that his secret to having great carne asada is purchasing quality meat.

Customers can also try the three house-made guacamole; a great pairing to any taco.

“This place is awesome! I bought a bunch of Asada and pastor tacos for the family. The Asada tacos were super tender and packed with flavor,” a Yelp reviewer said.

Restaurants in Oakland, Venice, Chula Vista, Los Angeles, Riverside, Lakewood, San Leandro, and San Francisco also earned spots on the Top 100 list, which can be viewed here.

Are you in the mood for a taco? Well, Yelp is launching its first-ever Taco Trailblazer campaign and is seeking people to join them on the road.

The select few will receive $20,000 and have to commit to a four-month travel term in order to visit some of these restaurants and produce content for the review website.