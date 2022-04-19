SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and three children were contact by police officers after attempting to sell, or possibly swap, costume jewelry with numerous elderly people in local parking lots, the San Ramon Police Department said in a social media post. Police were notified by an alert citizen and as of now, no victims who were sold the fake jewelry have come forward.

According to police, a search of the subjects’ vehicle was conducted and over 40 pieces of fake gold colored jewelry were found and collected. Law enforcement encouraged the public to report and suspicious activity. Anyone wishing to report a non-emergency situation was encouraged to call (925) 973-2779.

Back in December, San Ramon police reported they arrested two men who had allegedly been on a crime spree across several Bay Area Home Depot stores.