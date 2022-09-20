ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The mother of three siblings who were hospitalized on Friday after being struck by a car while walking home from school in Antioch gave an update on their condition and said she was thankful for the “support, payers and kind and loving words” they’d received.

The three siblings, two boys and a girl who are all 12-years-old, were walking home from school on Friday when two vehicles collided on the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive. The impact of the collision sent one of the cars, a red Chevrolet Impala, careening into the children on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that two of the children were in critical condition and had them airlifted to the hospital via helicopter. The third child also suffered critical, although less serious injuries.

Their mother, Jami Christina Marie Hanlin, said she is trying to be “as strong as I can for all my kids” but that she feels “helpless.” Mason, the child whose injuries were less serious, is “doing well” according to Hanlin and had surgery today on his face, receiving a graft for abrasions on his face. Hanlin, however, said Mason is dealing with “survivors guilt” and needs emotional help to heal.

Mason’s sister, Cheyenne was thankfully showing signs of improvement and was awake and in “stable condition” after coming out of a coma and being taken off a ventilator. “She continues to heal, but [is] sleeping most of the time,” said Hanlin. She will be assessed for brain damage when she is more fully awake, according to her mother.

The third one of the children, Gianathon, suffered the most serious injuries, according to his mother. Although he briefly opened and fluttered his eyes Monday, he has yet to regain consciousness.

“If he does survive he will be paralyzed from the neck down and will need to be on a ventilator for the rest of his life,” his mother said on Monday. “That is a lot for a 12-year-old boy that has been so full of life.”

As of Tuesday, while there had been improvements of note for Mason and Cheyenne, there was no change for Gianathon.

“Emotions are high and disagreements have developed,” said Hanlin. “I pray that we all can come together as a family and heal these kids, that should be our first concern.”