(KRON) — Nine juveniles, ranging in age from 12 to 17, were arrested in connection to 35 robberies throughout the City of Oakland, the Oakland Police Department said Tuesday. The nearly three dozen violent robberies have occurred citywide, often in broad daylight.

On Sunday, May 21, Oakland PD officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection to one of the recent robberies. The vehicle was tracked to the 100 block of 14th Street. Officers observed multiple occupants exit the vehicle and enter a nearby establishment.

Before entering the building, officers “methodically coordinated a plan,” police said. Just as officers arrived, the vehicle in front of the building took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was monitored by OPD helicopter ARGUS and tracked to the area of 6th Avenue and East 15th Street. Four occupants got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers responded and following a quick foot pursuit, took one individual into custody.

Five other individuals were safely taken into custody at the establishment, police said.

A total of nine individuals, three girls and six boys, were taken into custody in connection with the robberies. They ranged in age from 12 to 17. Eight were Oakland residents. All nine suspects were arrested for robbery.

The 35 reported robberies connected to the suspects occurred in areas that include:

Rockridge

Uptown

Trestle Glen

Grand Lake

Bella Vista

Acorn

Adams Point

Longfellow

Northgate

Fruitvale

Ivy Hill

Chinatown

Temescal

Mosswood

An investigation into these robberies is ongoing, police said.