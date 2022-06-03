At least three people are in critical condition after a stabbing at a hospital in Encino Friday afternoon, and police say a suspect barricaded inside.

The incident was reported around 3:50 p.m. at Encino Hospital Medical Center at 16237 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The suspect allegedly entered the hospital and stabbed at least two members of the medical staff, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

The victims were rushed to an area trauma center in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The alleged assailant is believed to be barricaded inside a room in the hospital, police said in a tweet.

Police are inside trying to take the suspect into custody.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Several law enforcement and fire vehicles responded to the scene after the stabbing, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.