3 injured in Kincade Fire

GEYSERVLLE (KRON) – On Friday at 6:20 p.m. while working an active portion of the Kincade Fire near Pine Flat Road, firefighters came across two residents who were attempting to evacuate, according to Cal Fire.
The fire activity quickly intensified.
The firefighter was then forced to deploy an emergency fire shelter to protect all three of them.
The two victims and the firefighter suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Injuries are considered to be non-life threatening and everyone is expected to survive
CLICK HERE FOR AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF THE KINCADE FIRE
Latest Headlines: