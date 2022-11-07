STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said.

Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by gunshots. According to police, the man was inside his home when he heard gunfire.

The victim was uninjured, but a bullet was located inside the residence and there was property damage, police said. At 1:06 a.m. police received reports about a shooting at Sierra Nevada and Flora streets in the Park District.

Police said a 65-year-old man was parked in the area when more than one suspect approached him and demanded his property. The man was shot by the suspects and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

During the night police received reports about two shootings took place in the Valley Oak District. Shortly before 3 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot at Bianchi Road and Cotton Court.

Police said the victim was walking in the area when a suspect confronted him, shot him and fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The last shooting of the night occurred in the 9200 block of Kirkby Lane. Police were notified at 3:10 a.m. that a 41-year-old man who was working in front of the location was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

